Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to post $41.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.30 million and the lowest is $33.10 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $25.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $154.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,203. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -381.82%.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

