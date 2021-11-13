Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.55 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $17.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 30.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

