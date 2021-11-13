Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SON traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $62.00. 416,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

