Morpheus Labs 24-Hour Volume Hits $646,267.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $28.51 million and approximately $646,267.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00052858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.48 or 0.00227079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

