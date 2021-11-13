Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.71 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $90.22 and a one year high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

