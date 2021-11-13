Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.22 million.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. 253,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,315. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

