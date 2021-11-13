Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.61. 465,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis lowered their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

