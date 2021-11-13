Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce $308.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $33.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 242,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,285. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $629,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $23,596,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

