Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,054,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,282,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 27.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Moody’s by 71.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $388.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.51 and its 200 day moving average is $364.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $1,701,218. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

