Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells 30,848 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 30,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$315,575.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,377.53.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,071 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total transaction of C$280,511.89.

Shares of NG traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.25. 174,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,970. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$14.57. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -73.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 61.97, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

