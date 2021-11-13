$16.29 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce $16.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.54 billion. MetLife posted sales of $20.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $66.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.57 billion to $67.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.96 billion to $69.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.19. 4,059,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

