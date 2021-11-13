Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,963 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BCE by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

NYSE BCE opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

