Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

