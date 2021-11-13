Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average is $167.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

