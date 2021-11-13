Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.