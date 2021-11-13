Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Brooks Automation updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.88. The stock had a trading volume of 649,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,686. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

