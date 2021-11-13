Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.630-$5.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.440 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.51. 1,375,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,840. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.73.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

