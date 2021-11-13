$49.15 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to announce $49.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $23.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $161.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $166.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $195.70 million, with estimates ranging from $188.82 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.70. 126,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,853. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -215.43 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

