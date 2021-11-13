Park National Corp OH Has $15.44 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $358.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.13. Deere & Company has a one year low of $249.08 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

