Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $316.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $16.58 or 0.00025689 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,893,226 coins and its circulating supply is 98,859,423 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

