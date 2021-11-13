Newton (NEW) One Day Volume Hits $762,473.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $762,473.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00072885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00097837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.37 or 0.07198587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,877.67 or 1.00536119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

