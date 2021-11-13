Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,118,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,825,002. The company has a market capitalization of $209.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

