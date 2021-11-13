General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.94 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.
On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $19.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Mills.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE GIS traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $63.24. 2,903,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,707. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
