General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.94 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $18.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.93 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $19.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $63.24. 2,903,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,707. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.