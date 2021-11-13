First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.48.

DIS stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

