Stillwater Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $159.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

