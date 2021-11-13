Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 125.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 113,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $82.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $2,031,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,302,939 shares of company stock valued at $103,427,295 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

