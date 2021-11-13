Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Nkarta stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 292,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,043. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nkarta stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Nkarta worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.