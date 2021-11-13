Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,469. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

