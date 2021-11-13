Analysts Set TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Price Target at $29.70

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. 815,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,837. TELUS has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

