Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 170,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGTX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

SGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.