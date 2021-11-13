Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New $407,000 Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,272,000 after buying an additional 223,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 148,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 654,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

