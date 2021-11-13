1,219 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 748.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $635.25 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $643.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $595.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

