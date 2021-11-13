Sunflower Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,298,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $391.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

