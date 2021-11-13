Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $3.55 on Major Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $210.13 million and $21.35 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00005497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.19 or 0.00353234 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001190 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.