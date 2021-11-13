PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Tops $755,465.52 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 17% lower against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $755,465.52 and $152.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001242 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.00349994 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,216,419 coins and its circulating supply is 61,546,545 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

