Head to Head Survey: Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) vs. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.8%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 214.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Galp Energia, SGPS 1 5 4 0 2.30

Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus price target of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 106.41%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 59.85% 20.83% 20.83% Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.01% 2.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Galp Energia, SGPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million $0.07 12.79 Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.67 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -49.90

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

