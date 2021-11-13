Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,004 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

