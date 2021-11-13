Rye Brook Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 408,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,795,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 18.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,876,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $69.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

