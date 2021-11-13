Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 66.8% in the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,525.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,392.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,391.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

