Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 66.8% in the first quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,525.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,392.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,391.72.
Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
