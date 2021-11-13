BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 777 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.10 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51.

