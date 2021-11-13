Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 307,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,414. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Lipocine worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

