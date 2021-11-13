State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after acquiring an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,849,000 after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

