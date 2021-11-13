Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $311,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

