Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,757. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

