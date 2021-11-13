Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

LMT opened at $339.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.