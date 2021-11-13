Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) PT at $14.00

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. UBS Group began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 304.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 126,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,038,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.78. 970,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

