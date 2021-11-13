GateToken (GT) Hits Market Cap of $562.14 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 12% against the dollar. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $7.32 or 0.00011325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $562.14 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00227522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00088473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GT is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,841,120 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

