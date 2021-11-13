Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $42.69. 613,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,110. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,642 shares of company stock worth $5,843,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

