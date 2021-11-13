Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Issues Earnings Results

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Shares of TRVI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 697,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

