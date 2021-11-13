B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.